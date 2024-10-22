Feeling like September in October!

BALTIMORE — Summer...is that you?! Mother Nature is very confused because the calendar says it is October, but it will feel more like mid to late-September both today and tomorrow!

High temperatures will approach 80° today, which is not too far away from the old record high of 85° set back in 1979. The last time Baltimore saw temperatures in the low-80s was on September 28th.

If you miss the fall-like feel, don't worry because cooler air is on the way! Temperatures take a hit later this week to more seasonal levels, in the 60s. Readings inch back up near 70° on Saturday before temperatures drop again on Sunday.

