Feeling like 100°+ for one more day...

Below normal temps are on the way!
Another day with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values in the triple digits. You can protect yourself by limiting exposure to the heat during the hottest period of the day (12 PM - 6 PM). This level of heat will greatly impact anyone who is sensitive to heat and do not have access to adequate hydration and effective cooling. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer globally!

The high heat and humidity lingers for one more day before a cold front knocks temperatures down into the 80s! Cooler air is on the way! A cold front slides through early-Wednesday- dropping temperatures significantly to below average levels through the weekend!

