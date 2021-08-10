Feeling hot, hot, hot!

This week's weather is like a reoccurring dream or nightmare, depending on how you look at it.

The heat and humidity are back with a vengeance!

Lynette Charles

Both the high heat and high humidity will be relentless this week, which is a stark contrast from last week which was comfy and cool.

It will feel like the triple digits this week. The heat index will peak on Thursday when it will feel like up to 109 degrees!

Heat Advisories go into effect for the Eastern Shore tomorrow at Noon until 8 pm Thursday.

Here are a few tips to remember on these Dog Days of Summer:

Stay safe!

