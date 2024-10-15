Feeling frosty

The growing season is still active across central Maryland. However, frosty conditions determine when the growing season comes to an end. Frost Advisories were issued across areas to the northwest of the Baltimore metro as temperatures dropped as low as 36°. Over the last 24 hours, temperatures have dropped 15-24° across central Maryland. This is a threat to sensitive/tender plants and agriculture that are left unprotected. According to the National Gardening Association, the risk of the first fall frost in Baltimore typically occurs between October 17th - November 7th.

The air temperature does not need to be at or below 32° for frost to form. Air temperatures above the surface (5 feet and higher) can be slightly above freezing (33-37 degrees), with a colder ground temperature that is either at or below freezing. The coldest layer of air is located at the surface because it is more dense than the air above it...making it sink to the ground level when winds are calm. The ingredients for frost formation are listed below!

