Feeling frigid!

Coldest air of the season thus far...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
This is by far the coldest air that Baltimore has felt thus far this season! The low temperature this morning was 14°! The record low is 4° set all the way back in 1876. The last time temperatures dropped into the teens in the Baltimore area was back in late February. On February 22nd, 2025, the observed low temperature was 16°! BRRR!

According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures over the next several days will likely range below average levels for this time of year across Maryland and New England. Wednesday is the one day where temperatures climb near seasonal levels for the foreseeable future.

