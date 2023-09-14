Watch Now
Feeling fall-like

The 50s return!
Good Morning Maryland Thursday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 4:40 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 04:47:44-04

Start brewing the pumpkin spice lattes and break out the sweaters because a more fall-like feel is on the way! This is due to Canadian high pressure building into the region through Saturday.

Cooler air from the north + clear skies = strong radiational cooling! For the next few mornings, morning temperatures will drop into the mid-50s! This is below normal for this time of year. It will be feeling more like late-September/early-October.

