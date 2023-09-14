Feeling fall-like

Start brewing the pumpkin spice lattes and break out the sweaters because a more fall-like feel is on the way! This is due to Canadian high pressure building into the region through Saturday.

Cooler air from the north + clear skies = strong radiational cooling! For the next few mornings, morning temperatures will drop into the mid-50s! This is below normal for this time of year. It will be feeling more like late-September/early-October.

