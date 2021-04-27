Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Feelin' Hot Hot Hot

Dress cool...
items.[0].image.alt
lynx
DOG.PNG
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:44:53-04

The sunshine sticks around for today with temperatures in the low-80s this afternoon. It is a lovely day to get outside with your furry friend. Temperatures will be on the rise into Wednesday with more sunshine as a warm front builds to our north! A southwesterly wind flow will continue to pump warmer air into the Mid-Atlantic region for the next couple of days, keeping temperatures in the 80s.

TEMPS.PNG

Because temperatures will be ranging in the mid to upper-80s, we have the potential to break or tie a record high of 90 degrees that was set back in 1957 for the Baltimore area. That is a 64 year old record! Make sure to dress cool and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!

RECORD.PNG

#Staytuned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018