Feelin' Hot Hot Hot

The sunshine sticks around for today with temperatures in the low-80s this afternoon. It is a lovely day to get outside with your furry friend. Temperatures will be on the rise into Wednesday with more sunshine as a warm front builds to our north! A southwesterly wind flow will continue to pump warmer air into the Mid-Atlantic region for the next couple of days, keeping temperatures in the 80s.

Because temperatures will be ranging in the mid to upper-80s, we have the potential to break or tie a record high of 90 degrees that was set back in 1957 for the Baltimore area. That is a 64 year old record! Make sure to dress cool and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated!

