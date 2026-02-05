February facts

BALTIMORE — It is hard to believe we are working our way through early February! Both the average high and low temperatures should increase by 5-6° from February 1st through the 28th. We should see a little less than 3" of rain throughout the entire month. While February is the shortest month of the year, it is the month where Baltimore typically sees the most amount of snowfall.

So far this season, we have seen a little less than 14" at BWI. We will have to wait and see if Mother Nature brings us anymore snow this month!

