Fans needed on Friday

Turning up the heat!
Posted at 4:04 AM, May 30, 2023
Get ready because we are turning up the heat later this week! Friday will be feeling HOT! We have a shot of hitting 90°, which would be the first 90° day of the year. Even though temperatures are forecast to be around 10° above average, we are not expected to tie or break the old record high temperature of 96° that was set back 100 years ago. We are in for a true taste of summer before we briefly cool things down this weekend.

