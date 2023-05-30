Fans needed on Friday

Get ready because we are turning up the heat later this week! Friday will be feeling HOT! We have a shot of hitting 90°, which would be the first 90° day of the year. Even though temperatures are forecast to be around 10° above average, we are not expected to tie or break the old record high temperature of 96° that was set back 100 years ago. We are in for a true taste of summer before we briefly cool things down this weekend.

