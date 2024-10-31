"Falling back" this weekend!

BALTIMORE — The daylight is decreasing and it is almost time to "fall back"! Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this Sunday at 2 AM, so make sure you turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night!

Benjamin Franklin was the first person to mentioned Daylight Saving Time in the 1700s. He thought it could help save money by using less candles and utilizing more daylight. It wasn't until 1918 that Daylight Saving Time was first implemented as a global attempt to conserve energy during World War 1.

Think of it as shifting one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning. The clocks change and so do the sunrise and sunset times. In Baltimore, Saturday's sunrise and sunset time occurs at 7:36 AM and 6:03 PM. After the time change on Sunday, the new sunrise time will be 6:37 AM with sunset occurring at 5:02 PM.

wmar

#DaylightSavingTime #FallBack

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_