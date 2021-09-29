Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Fall Magic is in the Air

It's such a colorful world...
items.[0].image.alt
lynx
FALL.JPG
Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:07:24-04

Fall is officially here and the leaves are starting to drastically change colors in some spots across the country! It all has to deal with the changes in the length of daylight and temperature. As we inch closer to winter, temperatures trend cooler and the length of daylight decreases... this causes the leaves to put an end to their food-making process--allowing the chlorophyll to break down. Chlorophyll is what makes the leaves appear green...so as the leaves lose their green pigment, other colors such as yellow, orange, and red become more visible! Leaves are currently at their peak or past peak in parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Minnesota.

The leaves are near peak or currently peaking across far western Maryland to Hagerstown! There is minimal-patchy leaf changes occurring near and around Baltimore. Leaves will likely reach their peak mid to late-October in Central Maryland and along the Eastern Shore. I know many Marylanders are eager to see the bright, beautiful colors! Happy Fall Y'all!

LEAF.JPG

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018