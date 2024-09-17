Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Fall is almost here y'all!

Eager for the equinox?
autumn.jpg
wmar
autumn.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Only 5 more days until fall officially begins! The autumnal equinox occurs on Sunday at 8:44 AM as that is when the sun will be directly over the equator. This is the time of year when there is roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness in both hemispheres. There will be around 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight in Maryland on Sunday.

legth.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Fall #AutumnalEquinox

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk