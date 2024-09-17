Fall is almost here y'all!

Only 5 more days until fall officially begins! The autumnal equinox occurs on Sunday at 8:44 AM as that is when the sun will be directly over the equator. This is the time of year when there is roughly an equal amount of daylight and darkness in both hemispheres. There will be around 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight in Maryland on Sunday.

