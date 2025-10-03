Fall foliage update!

The latest update on the fall foliage in Maryland from the Department of Natural Resources shows the leaves are starting to change across the bulk of the area! Many of the trees are showing off their yellow shades! More than half of the state is still experiencing drought concerns, which is the reason why some of the trees are turning brown due to stress. This will unfortunately mute the color display. Wet weather during the growing season ensures healthy, well-nourished trees, leading to a more vibrant display.

wmar

Hopefully they will become more vibrant through the month of October and early-November! Remember, we need seasonably warm days and crisp nights.

wmar

