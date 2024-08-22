Lately, the weather has been giving us all the fall feels! This week, we had three mornings in a row where it has felt like early October! Readings dropped into the 50s, nearing record low temperatures at BWI.

On Wednesday morning, the temperature dropped to 53°, which was only 2° above the old record low temperature (51° set back in 2000). This morning, temperatures are nearing record low levels as well (52° set back in 1956). Friday morning looks to be the last day where we see temps drop this low for the foreseeable future. The Climate Prediction Center predicts above average temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic for the end of August and into the start of September.

