Facing fire potential

Hold off on having that bonfire...
WMAR
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 18, 2023
Can someone cue the song "Rain is a Good Thing" by Luke Bryan?! We NEED the rain!

Many areas in central Maryland are in a moderate drought...mainly west of the Bay. Locations highlighted in yellow indicate abnormally dry conditions...and they have a decent chance of going into a drought. The updated drought monitor map gets released on Thursday morning.

Just like last week, most areas will be under a Red Flag Warning today as critical fire conditions are possible. This begins at noon and lasts through 8 PM for areas around the metro-southward. Fires could spread rapidly and become uncontrollable due to today's atmospheric conditions:

- Gusty west winds: 30-40 mph
- Relative humidity: as low as 18%
- Fuel moisture: as low as 7-8%

There is still an elevated fire danger risk for our northernmost communities, however, critical fire conditions will be prevented due to last weekend's rain, today's cloud cover, and cooler temperatures.

Here is the criteria for Red Flag Warnings:

