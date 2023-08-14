Eyeing another late season heat wave

BALTIMORE — The month of August has been quite manageable this week as we have seen an equal number of days above and below average for our daytime high temperatures.

WMAR

We have even seen a day that hit the daily average as well, but while this month has spared us so far we are yet again looking at another hot spell.

The computer models are hinting at yet another stretch of hot weather for the latter half of the month. The stubborn high pressure system that has been plaguing the southwest and deep south begins to shift east and brings high heat with it.

This is why the Climate Prediction Center is depicting above average temperatures for both the 6-10 day and 8-14 day forecasts.

CPC forecasts cpc 6-10 temps.PNG WMAR cpc 8-14 temps.PNG.jpg WMAR

The forecast has us right on the fringe of the heat dome that will help elevate our temperatures most of next week.

The average high temperature for the week of the 21st to the 25th is 86°, so with temperatures stuck in the low to mid 90s we can easily be above our average temperature for the week. This will purely be dependent on the high moving but with the main three models showing this as an outcome. As for now, being prepared to be best friends with the air conditioning unit will be the best course of action.