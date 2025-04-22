Excited for Earth Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Earth Day! In my opinion, every single day should be Earth Day. This year's theme is OUR POWER, OUR PLANET, which unites around renewable energy and empowers global communities to triple electricity by 2030! It began on April 22nd, 1970 with over one billion people participating in Earth Day actions worldwide! The first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Protecting our beautiful planet is crucial for our survival and the overall health of our environment! It's our job to protect and preserve it!

Here are some ways you can help save and protect our planet:

wmar

A cold front makes it's way southward with high pressure building into the region through the middle of the week. This will leave us with dry skies today with a late-May feel as high temperatures approach the low-80s this afternoon. Northwest winds will remain light throughout the day.

WMAR

Whether your planting trees, joining a local cleanup, visiting local parks, or even just exploring your own backyard, there are so many ways to show our planet the love it deserves! How do you plan to celebrate Earth Day?

#StevieDanielsWX #EarthDay

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_