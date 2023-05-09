Excited about the 80s?!

It's safe to say that temperatures have been all over the place this year. Our first 80° day of 2023 was on March 23rd. There were 9 days in April with highs 80° or above.

Yesterday, we hit our first 80°+ day in the month of May at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport! This was nearly 10° above normal for this time of year. In total, there have been 10 days with temperatures 80° or higher!

Temperatures take a bit of a punch today- as we be about 20° cooler. Highs will only climb into the low to mid-60s. However, I do see 80° temperatures in our future! Highs will rebound back into the low-80s late-week and for the beginning of the weekend!

