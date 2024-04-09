Watch Now
Eclipse excitement!

Solar Eclipse 2024...
Erick Ferris
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 05:29:45-04

Did you have a great time watching the eclipse yesterday?! While Maryland was not in the path of totality, Marylanders captured some amazing pictures of the event! 85-90% of the eclipse was visible to us here in Maryland. Take a look!

Atom Bower captured the eclipse from east Toledo Ohio and shared it with me on my Facebook page!

Kandace Ochoa indirectly viewed the eclipse by using a colander as a pinhole projector to reflect the image from the sun on a nearby surface! This was another safe way to view the eclipse if you did not have protective eclipse glasses.

If you captured the spectacular event, send me your photos!

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

