Eclipse excitement!

Did you have a great time watching the eclipse yesterday?! While Maryland was not in the path of totality, Marylanders captured some amazing pictures of the event! 85-90% of the eclipse was visible to us here in Maryland. Take a look!
Atom Bower captured the eclipse from east Toledo Ohio and shared it with me on my Facebook page!
Kandace Ochoa indirectly viewed the eclipse by using a colander as a pinhole projector to reflect the image from the sun on a nearby surface! This was another safe way to view the eclipse if you did not have protective eclipse glasses.
If you captured the spectacular event, send me your photos!
