Earthquake detected in Montgomery county!

A low 2.3 magnitude earthquake
Posted at 5:19 AM, Jan 02, 2024
BALTIMORE — A low magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred 3 km west of Rockville in Montgomery county at 12:51 AM this morning. Usually, you are not able to feel the impacts from a 2.5 magnitude or lower earthquakes but reports can be detected by seismographs. The Richter Magnitude Scale (1-10) measures the height of the largest recorded wave that is emitted from an earthquake.

Earthquakes are not very frequent in Maryland, but they occur about once every three years. The last time the Baltimore metro felt impacts from an earthquake was back in 2011 from a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred near Mineral, Virginia at a depth of about 6-8 km.

