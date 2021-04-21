Earth Day Forecast

Earth Day began on April 22nd, 1970 and about 20 million people attended Earth Day festivities nationwide! This planet is full of beauty and simplicity, and it is our duty to take care of it! We also need to appreciate the bright and sunny days along with the dark and stormy ones as Earth's atmosphere NEEDS to balance its energy.

If you're heading out to plant some trees, recycle, or plan to participate in a neighborhood cleanup, keep in mind that the weather will be on the chilly side in central Maryland Thursday. Thursday morning will feel quite cold as temperatures plummet into the upper-20s across higher terrain, and near freezing around the valleys. This is why Freeze Warnings will go into effect for areas north and west of the metro at midnight - 9 AM Thursday as frost/freeze conditions could harm crops and sensitive vegetation. It's best to bring the potted plants indoors tonight! The jacket and the long pants will be the best option as NW winds will be quite blustery, up to 40 mph at times--adding an element of chill to the air. Temperatures will top out almost 10 degrees below normal, in the low to mid-50s.

If you don't care to venture outdoors tomorrow BUT you still want to help save our beautiful planet, here are some other ways you can assist: conserving water & electricity, using reusable water bottles & washable containers, switching to energy sufficient light bulbs, and using non-toxic cleaning products. Most importantly...teach your children the importance of protecting the environment. If you have spare time, you can always volunteer in groups/organizations that have a passion to help our planet thrive!

