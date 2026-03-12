Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Early spring season strong storms

Possible tornado touchdown...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
The first few tornado warnings of the severe weather season were issued on the evening of March 11th, 2026! The first tornado warning was issued around 6:45 PM in Frederick/Carroll county.

The second tornado warning for a different supercell was issued around 7 PM for portions of Montgomery/Howard county. The velocity scan on this cell showed some rotation which was indicated by the radar beam. The red color indicates winds flowing away from the radar site and the green color shows winds flowing toward the radar site. The storm traveled through Towson, before weakening shortly after 7:30 PM.

There are multiple reports of downed trees, branches, and wires! The National Weather Service is sending out survey teams today to assess two damage tracks: Montgomery/Howard County, MD and Frederick/Carroll County, MD.

