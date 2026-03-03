Early March or early May?

You've all been asking for warmer temperatures, and I am so happy to report that we are going to turn up the heat later this week! It will feel like early-May starting on Friday as temperatures soar into the low-70s! The unseasonably warm air lingers into the weekend as well!

wmar

It's almost that time of year to spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday at 2 AM. Make sure you turn your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. Yes, we will lose an hour of sleep, but the evenings will be longer and brighter!

wmar

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_