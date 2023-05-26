Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Dust devil spins through around in Downtown Frederick

The spinning airmass danced around downtown before fading off...
Cesar social video
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 11:51:08-04

FREDERICK — If you were in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday, May 24th, you may have caught a glimpse of an unusual sight. A decently sized dust devil was spinning around during the afternoon and left many quickly reaching for their phones to record it.

Josh VerStandig saw the whirling winds and caught this quick video before posting it to his Twitter page.

The dust devil spun around in what looked to be a grassy lot downtown before it dissipated shortly after. You could see how the dust devil picked up dust from the lot and lifted it high up into the air as it twirled around for a few yards.

These types of events are not uncommon as they are due to a pocket of warm air rising. This is the same event that occurs during the fall and leaves begin to circle around and lift up but during the summer the lift is much stronger thanks to the sun angle creating much higher amounts of heating.

What separates dust devils from tornadoes, is that tornadoes have an associated parent thunderstorm that cause the lift and spin from above the ground. Dust devils originate from the ground as the rising air begins to lift and follows the Ekman spiral principle as it begins to encounter directional shear.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018