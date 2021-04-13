Dry, wet, dry...

I must say there has been a nice balance of dry and wet weather and sunshine, so far, this April.

April is really holding up its part of the famous saying: "April showers bring May flowers. At this point, I can't wait for May!

Lynette Charles

This balance is very important to keep vegetation growing, which in turn keeps Maryland aesthetically beautiful!

This balance will continue into the beginning of next week.

Today will be dry with a few peaks of sunshine, tomorrow and Thursday rain returns, Friday and Saturday are dry again with some sun. The chance for showers moves back in on Sunday. Monday is dry and seasonal with highs in the mid 60s.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather