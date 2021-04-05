Dry until Monday night

WMAR

Temperatures continue to roll above normal for the beginning of April. In fact, we climb into the 70s Monday! That is 10 degrees warmer than normal. There will be a bit of a breeze that may make it feel more mild than warm.

The breeze will be the strongest for the first half of the day, and comes with gorgeous sunshine. By the late afternoon, as the winds begin to relax, more clouds will move in to the area. In the evening there is a 20% chance of rain. But the showers will be out of here by Tuesday morning.

Heavier rain arrives Friday through next weekend.