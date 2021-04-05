Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Dry until Monday night

Isolated showers for the first half of the week
Posted at 11:48 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 23:48:34-04
blog.jpg

Temperatures continue to roll above normal for the beginning of April. In fact, we climb into the 70s Monday! That is 10 degrees warmer than normal. There will be a bit of a breeze that may make it feel more mild than warm.

BLOG3.jpg

The breeze will be the strongest for the first half of the day, and comes with gorgeous sunshine. By the late afternoon, as the winds begin to relax, more clouds will move in to the area. In the evening there is a 20% chance of rain. But the showers will be out of here by Tuesday morning.

BLOG2.JPG

Heavier rain arrives Friday through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018