Dry...dry...SNOW...

Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 09:55:56-05

Enjoy the dry weather today and tomorrow as we round out the week because Saturday another winter storm will arrive.

There will be snow in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast and severe storms in the Southeast.

Saturday's Storm.jpg

This wild weather will be courtesy of low pressure that strengthens as it moves south to north and a powerful cold front that will push through.

The first day of the weekend will begin with early morning rain and possibly thunderstorms, the rain will switch to a wintry mix and end with snow and plenty of wind to boot.

Futurecast.jpg

Stay tuned!

