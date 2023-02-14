Dry air and static in the winter

You are walking around your home in the winter in just socks, minding your own business, and you reach to open a door. All of a sudden you feel that sudden zap that is all too familiar during the winter. The shock from your built up electrostatic charge made a connection to ground, a static shock.

This is an all too common scene for many during the winter, especially when the air begins to dry out after a storm system brings along drier air. When air is on the moist side (relative humidity above 60 percent), the air will act as an insulator not allowing for the charge to arc and make a connection. But when the air is dry (relative humidity below 60 percent), it cannot stop the electrons from finding a connection to ground.

So, when the air is dry and you are walking around in your sock on the nice warm carpet during a chilly winter night, you are slowly building up your negative charge and priming yourself for a shock once you touch some metal. Best way to beat this is to ensure the air in your home has enough moisture by running a humidifier on very dry days.