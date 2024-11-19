Drought conditions plague Maryland & the Mid-Atlantic

Drought warnings and drought watches have been issued for the state by The Department of the Environment as drought conditions persist. According to the latest drought monitor map, the majority of central Maryland is under a moderate drought with an even greater severe drought for the Eastern Shore.

Since the start of November, only 0.47" of rain was measured at the BWI airport. The normal monthly value is a little over 3". Since the start of Meteorological Fall, we have only recorded 2.86" of rain in the Baltimore area. Normally, we should have received about 10" of rain by this point in late-November.

Luckily, we have beneficial rain on the way! A few isolated showers will drift into the area late-afternoon through the evening. While totals are expected to be light (up to 0.25") we will take anything we can get!

A series of disturbances will slide through the region this week, generating on and off rain showers... and possibly even a few flakes as we wrap up the week!

