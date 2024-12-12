Drought conditions drag on...

BALTIMORE — This is a view of last week's drought monitor map:

WMAR

Here is a look at the latest drought monitor map for the state of Maryland:

WMAR

The most recent update from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows little to no change in drought conditions across central Maryland. The majority of the area is still in a severe drought with extreme drought conditions for portions of northeast Maryland. This data is valid from Tuesday, December 10th at 7 am. This does not take into account the rainfall received over the last day and a half. According to the National Weather Service, 0.74" of rain was measured at BWI on Tuesday the 10th with an additional 0.88" on Wednesdsay the 11th.

Hopefully the recent rainfall helped us out with this ongoing drought! I am very eager to see next week's update!

