Drought conditions are getting worse

BALTIMORE — We are already halfway through the month of October, and while it is not typically one of Baltimore's wettest months, we've only picked up 0.44" of rain so far. By this time in mid-October, we should have already seen about 2" of rain at the BWI airport, which doesn't help us out in the drought department. Typically, the Baltimore area measures a little under 4" throughout the entire month.

The dry weather pattern has worsened drought conditions across the area. All of central Maryland is abnormally dry! The drought monitor maps below show how drought conditions across the state changed over the past seven days:

Drought monitor map released: 10/7/2025

wmar

Drought monitor map released: 10/16/2025

WMAR

