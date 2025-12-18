Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Dreaming of a White Christmas?

More of a wish than a reality...
white.jpg
wmar
white.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? I'm sorry to inform you that the chance of seeing snow on Christmas morning is very low...below 10%! You have a better chance of seeing a white Christmas around New England, the Great Lakes, or across the upper Midwest.

Keep in mind, Baltimore typically only sees 2.5" of snow during the entire month of December. It's actually not our snowiest month of the year. February takes that title. The last time we had a true white Christmas was back in 2009. It's been over 20 years since snow actually fell here on Christmas day.

The temperature trend over the next several days is anything but consistent. However, by the middle of next week, temperatures start off above freezing before they warm up into the upper-40s and low-50s on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. If this comes to fruition, then it would be too warm for it to snow.

temp trend.jpg

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft