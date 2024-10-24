Downright dry

BALTIMORE — This month has been DRY! There have been only two days with measurable rain at BWI, and that took place at the beginning of the month. Baltimore should have received nearly 3" of rain by this point, so we are a little over 2.50" below that benchmark. Give the fall flowers and your vegetable garden an extra drink of water!

It has been 22 days since Baltimore has seen measurable rain, and this is not good for existing drought conditions. This prolonged dry spell will continue through at least the next several days.

Here is a look at the drought monitor map from last Thursday...

The new map was released this morning! The majority of Cecil and Kent counties are experiencing severe drought conditions. Portions of Queen Anne's and Caroline counties have moderate-severe drought concerns. Compared to last week's map, there was little to no change for spots to the northwest of the bay. Most of Harford county is now under a Moderate drought.

