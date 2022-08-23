Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!

Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.

Over the past 24 hours, Michaelsville in southeastern Harford county received 4.80" of rain and a little over 3" of rain in Edgewood. Around 2.50" of rain fell in north central Harford and eastern Baltimore county.

Here is a look at how much rain was measured over the past 2 days! Over the past 48 hours, around 7" of rainfall was recorded in Edgewood, 5" in Michealsville, and around 4.50" near Bel Air.

If you are traveling this morning across northeastern Maryland, use caution and keep a watchful eye out for flooded roads. Good news...today will be MUCH drier!

