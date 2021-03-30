Don't let the sunshine pass you by!

Enjoy today because colder temps and possibly some snow/mix will arrive tomorrow into Friday.

So....what's on tap for today? Good question! Ample sunshine and above normal temperatures.

High pressure will make for a terrific Tuesday as it keeps the clouds away, courtesy of sinking air.

Also, the placement of high pressure off to the east will allow for a return flow, which is a warm flow. Hence, warmer, above normal temps in the upper 60s and possibly low 70s.

Today will be the perfect day for any outdoor activities.

Stay tuned!

