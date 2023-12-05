Watch Now
Don't flurry, be happy

Say it ain't snow...
Posted at 4:57 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 05:56:48-05

Well...this clipper system is looking more and more uneventful with each new model update. This will likely be an elevation-based wintry event with the better chance for accumulating snow across the spine of the Blue Ridge mountains and in western Maryland. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett county today at 4 PM - 7 AM Wednesday as 2-4" of snow are possible when it's all said and done. Localized amounts up to 5" are not out of the question.

snow.png

In contrast, it's quite a different story for central Maryland as this will mostly be a rain event for a short period of time...no snow accumulation is expected. This is good news for the morning commuters as big impacts are not anticipated. We may get lucky and see some snowflakes here and there to the west of the Beltway, but it won't amount to anything.

future.png

