Do you know what today is?

What do you get when you are walking then add a dog to the mix?

Yep, you guessed it....dog walking and today is National Walking The Dog Day!

Before you lace up your shoes, put a leash on your furry friend, and walk your heart out, don't forget the rain gear.

Check out the National Walking The Dog Day Forecast.

Showers and elevated winds will roll in early this afternoon.

It won't be a wash out for you and your buddy with intermittent showers.

Southerly winds will gust up to 35-40 mph and temperatures will remain above normal in the low 60s.

