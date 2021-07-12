Dip french fries into a milkshake to celebrate National French Fries Day

WMAR

It's hot, it's humid and it's summer. Our humidity levels Monday and Tuesday are similar to Miami and Houston, thus it will feel about 10 degrees warmer than what your car thermometer is telling you. Keep your car windows up when driving kids to camp and just crank the AC. Close the blinds in your house to prevent the sunshine from warming your house up. While the humidity is the highest Monday and Tuesday, it stays muggy and above average all week!

Staying cool will be a priority. Maybe enjoy a milkshake... while you are at it, dip some french fries in it to celebrate National French Fries day on Tuesday! :)