Details about the dancing lights

If you've seen this in person (picture below)...I am extremely jealous! The Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as "The Northern Lights" is quite a sight to see! Let's talk about the science behind these dancing lights!

They are detected under dark skies from late-August to mid-April. This amazing light show is usually more visible in higher latitudes, near the northern and southern polar regions. Alaska, Canada, and Norway are a few places where this spectacular display can be viewed! Even though Maryland is too far south, a glimpse of this phenomenon can occasionally be seen if skies are clear in rural locations.

There are times when the sun's atmosphere releases charged particles that collide with gases in Earth's atmosphere! When this happens, the molecules get all excited! When they start to relax, they release variations of colorful light that dance in the sky-creating the aurora! They can appear in different colors because different gases give off different colors of light.

Diving a little deeper into the science behind this stunning display...let's chat about geomagnetic storms!

The Aurora Borealis is produced by geomagnetic storms. These storms impact the earth's magnetosphere, power systems, and even people! Below, is the Geomagnetic Storm Scale from NOAA. This numbered scale categorizes these environmental disturbances based on level of intensity (Kp value: 5-9) and how often they occur (cycles). Kp-indices of 5 or greater represent storm-level geomagnetic activity. According to NASA, solar wind can create large Kp values, which could alter the earth's magnetic field. Extreme G-5 storms occur approximately 4 days over an 11 year cycle, whereas a minor G-1 storm occurs approximately 900 days over an 1 year cycle. The duration of the event will dictate the severity of effects.

Here is a break down of expected effects from different levels of geomagnetic storms:

