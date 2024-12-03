December details in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It is finally Meteorological Winter! Meteorological Winter runs through the end of February. The official start of winter is when the winter solstice occurs, which will be on December 21st! It is certainly feeling like winter with below normal temperatures expected over the next several days. Normally, the average high temperature in Baltimore at the beginning of the month is 52° with a morning temperature of 33°. By the end of the month, the normal high temperature drops to 44° with below freezing low temperatures!

It is feeling more like late-December/January with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low-40s! Long range model guidance has temperatures trending warmer next week!

