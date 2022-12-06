December details

We are making our way through the last month of 2022! Can you believe it?! At BWI, the average daily morning low temperature is 33° at the start of the month, and then decreases to 27° by December 31st. A daily average high temperature of 52° at the beginning of the month drops down into the mid-40s by the end of the year. In terms of precipitation, the normal amount of rain through December is 3.71" and the average snowfall amount increased to 2.50".

Since the start of the month, there was one day with measurable rain of 0.47" at the BWI airport.

WMAR

Now onto temperatures... they have been anything but consistent so far this month. On the first day of the month, the high temperature was 45°, which was 7° below normal. Temperatures then climbed to seasonal levels on the 2nd, before topping out above normal, in the 60s on the 3rd! A cold front knocked temperatures below normal on the 4th. Yesterday, temperatures were right on the money—hitting the average value of 50°.

WMAR

The temperature trend for the next several days shows a slight warm up mid-week, before falling back to more seasonal levels this weekend.

WMAR

