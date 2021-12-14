December confusion....

I can't believe it, but we are almost half way through December!

14 days into the month of December and ironically, this month has had more above normal days than November had 14 days into the month.

Lynette Charles

The normal high for the beginning of December is 52 degrees and by the end of December it is 44 degrees.

We have been quite mild with two 70 degree days. The first one on December 6th.

The other on December 11th, which broke the record of 69 set back in 1979.

So far, the only 40 degree days have been on December 7th-9th with highs at 43 degrees each day.

There are still several more days before this month is over and temperatures will remain above normal today into Saturday with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Lynette Charles

At this rate, it looks like we may end December above average.

Stay tuned!

