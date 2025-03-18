Watch Now
Dealing with the drought in Maryland

Moderate-Severe drought concerns linger...
The majority of Maryland is still dealing with the drought. Conditions remain abnormally dry in western Maryland with severe drought concerns plaguing the central portion of the state. Drought conditions are more intense across northeast Maryland and near and along I-95. So, it's safe to say that we desperately need the rain.

Most areas in central Maryland recently received anywhere from 0.25-1.50" of rain from Sunday's storm system, so hopefully that helps us out in the drought department. We will know more on Thursday morning when the next drought map is released. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday as a cold front swings through. We could even shake out a few thunderstorms. As of right now, rainfall totals will be generally light, about 0.25" for most. It's not much, but we will take all the rain we can get!

