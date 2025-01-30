Dealing with the drought

BALTIMORE — Here is a look at the latest drought monitor map. An updated map will be released later this morning. As of right now, severe drought conditions still continue to plague the eastern half of central Maryland, including the Delmarva Peninsula. Moderate drought conditions are still felt northwest of the Baltimore metro.

There is good news! Rain is on the way! An area of low pressure to our southwest will impact the region on Friday.

Rain arrives around midnight and becomes widespread early Friday morning. Moderate to heavy periods of rain can be expected during the morning and afternoon commutes. The rain showers should wrap up during the evening hours.

Overall, about 0.50-1" of beneficial rain can be expected for most when it's all said and done. There is a chance of slightly higher totals to the south of the city.

