Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Dark skies, destructive winds, damage reports...OH MY!

A rare level 4/5 Moderate Risk for Maryland...
Good Morning Maryland Weather - Stevie Daniels
RADAR.jpg
Posted at 4:38 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 05:58:42-04

BALTIMORE — Yesterday's storms packed a punch for sure! There was at least one damage report from every county in our viewing area. Most of the storm damage was felt across our northwest suburbs. There is a report of a large tree falling on a home in Hampstead-injuring one person. Many Marylanders are waking up without power today:

power.jpg

Here is some of the pictures sent to our newsroom...
Flood Warnings were issued yesterday for locations near the Bay. Drivers had to drive through partially flooded roadways during the evening commute.

damage pic1.jpg

There are a lot of reports of downed/snapped trees.

thumbnail_image1-7.jpg
Photos from Manchester, MD
image0.jpeg
Photos from Towson

Multiple power lines came down on a main road in Westminster. This is a look at Market street and 140 near Wawa. More than 30 people were trapped, but none were injured.

damage.jpg

Send me a picture of how it looks outside your home! Email me at stevie.daniels@wmar.com!

#StevieDanielsWX #SevereWeather #WeatherSafety #StrongStorms

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018