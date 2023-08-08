Dark skies, destructive winds, damage reports...OH MY!

BALTIMORE — Yesterday's storms packed a punch for sure! There was at least one damage report from every county in our viewing area. Most of the storm damage was felt across our northwest suburbs. There is a report of a large tree falling on a home in Hampstead-injuring one person. Many Marylanders are waking up without power today:

Here is some of the pictures sent to our newsroom...

Flood Warnings were issued yesterday for locations near the Bay. Drivers had to drive through partially flooded roadways during the evening commute.

There are a lot of reports of downed/snapped trees.

Christine Wilson Photos from Manchester, MD

Kristi Harper Photos from Towson

Multiple power lines came down on a main road in Westminster. This is a look at Market street and 140 near Wawa. More than 30 people were trapped, but none were injured.

