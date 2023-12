BALTIMORE — It has been a damp December! Yesterday, a daily rainfall record was set at the BWI airport as 1.62" of rain was observed. This beats the old daily rainfall record for December 27th (1.21" set in 1894). Yesterday, most areas in central Maryland recorded over 1" of rain, especially along and east of I-95.

wmar

Since the first of the month, 7.16" of rain has been recorded in the Baltimore area, which is 3.87" above average. Right now, 2023 is in 3rd place for the wettest December on record at BWI. The wettest December on record was in 2009 with 8.06" of precipitation measured. The 2nd wettest was back in 1969.

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX #Rain #Record #December

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_