Crab WATCH vs. Crab WARNING

BALTIMORE — How well do you understand the difference between a WATCH and a WARNING? Let's break it down in a more interesting way that involves our favorite thing in Maryland... CRABS! A Crab WATCH signifies that you have gathered all the ingredients needed for your crab feast: the melted butter, old bay, a mallet, and of course the Baltimore crabs. A Crab WARNING would be when you are sitting around the table with family, picking/smashing the crabs and enjoying them!

This is the same concept for a thunderstorm! Basically, a WATCH means you need to have a plan and you must be prepared. This is when conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather in the near future. This alert is issued well in advanced and can be issued for several counties all at once for several hours. A WARNING means severe weather is imminent or occurring in your area. This is when your plan needs to be put in action! WARNINGS are issued for a smaller area and usually last about 30 minutes to an hour. These are usually shaped into a polygon. If you are located in that polygon, you need to take to take cover immediately!

WMAR

Always make sure you are weather aware when there is a threat for severe weather. Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team has you covered, ALWAYS!

WMAR

#StevieDanielsWX #Watch #Warning #Summer #StormSeason

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_