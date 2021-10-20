Cover Me In Sunshine

Wall-to-wall sunshine today! But why are skies so clear?? The culprit for the glorious amounts of sunshine is this ridge of high pressure situated around South Carolina and Georgia. This high pressure system is providing lots of sinking air—keeping skies across the SE and Mid-Atlantic mostly sunny!

WMAR

This clockwise wind flow around the area of high pressure, keeps winds veering out of the west-southwest through the afternoon/evening. These down sloping winds off higher terrain will advect warmer air into the region—leading to unseasonably warm temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s! We are dealing with daytime highs around 10° above normal for this time of year. It is a great day to head outside to pick some pumpkins!

WMAR

wmar

I am keeping a watchful eye on upcoming rain chances Thursday evening and Friday. A cold front will slide into the area Thursday evening, bringing the potential of a few widely scattered showers across central MD. Another disturbance will glide through Friday, which may generate a spotty shower or two but overall rainfall totals look fairly minimal over those two days. The cold front that moves through Friday will also send cooler air into the region through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool to more seasonal levels, in the mid to upper-60s both Saturday and Sunday.

WMAR

WMAR

#StayTuned

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX