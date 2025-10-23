Counting down the days until...

The countdown is on! I am counting down the days to the most wonderful time of the year— your favorite holidays! Veterans day is in less than 20 days and it will be Thanksgiving day in 35 days! Before we know it, it will be time to wrap presents and hang up the holiday lights! Christmas is only 63 days away and we say hello to 2026 in just 70 days! Personally, Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday. What's yours??

It's hard to believe that we are about one week away from Halloween! The graphic below highlights the weather conditions on October 31st in Baltimore over the past five years. Last year was extremely mild, with a high temperature of 80° and a low of 50°. The average high temperature on the last day of the month is 63° with a normal low temperature of 41°. The last time we saw measurable rain was in 2022 with 0.10" recorded at the airport. Seeing snow on Halloween is pretty rare, but it has happened! The last measurable snowfall on Halloween in Baltimore was back in 1925 (0.1").

Right now, long-range model guidance show a storm system bringing rain showers to the area mid-week. However, most of the computer models have the showers moving out of the area just in time for trick-or-treaters! The graphic below is the GFS (American) model. It has the center of the low focused over New England early Friday morning, with drier air filtering into the Mid-Atlantic region from the west. The placement of the low will dictate how much rain we see and how long the showers stick around! Obviously, a lot can change over the next several days, so make sure you stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for future updates!

There is a good chance of seeing cooler than normal temperatures on Halloween, with highs projected to range in the mid to upper-50s. The kids may have to wear the extra layers underneath their costumes.

