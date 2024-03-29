Countdown to the April eclipse

BALTIMORE — We are just a few days away from the 2024 North American total eclipse that will pass over top a lot of the country. The path of totality (area that will be under the moon's shadow) will be mostly over the middle of the country starting in Texas at 1:30 PM CDT and finishing up over northern Maine around 3:30 PM EDT.

WMAR

The good thing is you do not need to travel very far if you want to catch a glimpse of the eclipse around 3:15 PM EDT. Most of the state of Maryland will be under a partial eclipse during that time frame.

WMAR

In the map above, parts of western Maryland will be over 90% coverage for the partial eclipse while the rest of the state will fall between 80 and 90% coverage. So, during the afternoon hours if you have the right equipment, you too can get outside and look up for the eclipse... but only if the clouds cooperate.

Dr. Brian Brettschneider

Unfortunately, spring is one of the more cloudy seasons for a lot of the Mid-Atlantic and especially the I-95 corridor stretching from Maryland all the way to Maine. Dr. Brian Brettschneider created a map with model reanalysis from past Euro model data and observed conditions to show how cloudy it is during the spring season for most of North America. While this shows that we have a higher likelihood of having clouds overhead, it does not mean that April 8th will be cloudy. As of right now (March 29th), some models are showing cloud cover for that specific day but we are also seeing signs of high pressure forming which means clearer skies. So, we will have a better idea of just how cloudy it will be as we enter next weekend and whether or not the eclipse will have an obstructed view or not.

Also, remember that you must have proper glasses to view the eclipse even under the path of totality. This will protect your eyes from any damage.